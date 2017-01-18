Fellow teen left in shock after 15-year-old girl dies after being shot

Part of the Oaklon Avenue neighborhood is a crime scene, and although the yellow tape is gone, the evidence of a fatal shooting still lingers.

A 15-year-old girl died Wednesday after she was struck by gunfire in area of Airline Hwy and N. Foster Dr.

A 19-year-old, whose voice we’ve altered and face we’ve blurred, is in shock. “That’s where it kind of hits home, cause it’s like, am I really safe around here?”

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Wednesday, January 18 at roughly 10 p.m. Investigators are still working to understand the incident that led to the shooting.

So far, police believe there was an “interaction” between two groups in the 5100 Oaklan. At some point shots were fired and the teen was struck.

The young bystander says it was an emotional scene. “We kinda' saw a dude walking around in our yard. He was yelling, screaming, crying.”

Investigators do not know if the teen was the intended target.

Officials say Au’mircle Mcelwee was in her vehicle at the time when she was struck. The car then started moving, but crashed a short distance later at the intersection of Oaklan and Winchester.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

And with the chilling scene still etched in the young man’s mind, he wants to use this opportunity to send a message. “You in the wrong place at the wrong time, make smart decisions. If something seems like it's kinda' shady, try to stay away from it.”

This case remains under investigation. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

