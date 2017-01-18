Hydrochloric acid leak that caused evacuation in Gonzales is under control, cleanup efforts ongoing

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Antoine Duplantis’ RBI single in the eighth inning completed LSU’s comeback from a 3-0 deficit and lifted the eighth-ranked Fighting Tigers to a 4-3 victory over No. 10 Kentucky and earn a split of a Southeastern Conference baseball doubleheader Friday night.More >>
Antoine Duplantis’ RBI single in the eighth inning completed LSU’s comeback from a 3-0 deficit and lifted the eighth-ranked Fighting Tigers to a 4-3 victory over No. 10 Kentucky and earn a split of a Southeastern Conference baseball doubleheader Friday night.More >>
For the first time since the late-1990s, LSU’s annual National L Club Spring Football Game will be played at night, head coach Ed Orgeron announced. Details for events and activities that day on campus leading up to the spring game are still being planned, however kickoff for the contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.More >>
For the first time since the late-1990s, LSU’s annual National L Club Spring Football Game will be played at night, head coach Ed Orgeron announced. Details for events and activities that day on campus leading up to the spring game are still being planned, however kickoff for the contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.More >>
Its logo is two shrimp boots on a podium. The Louisiana International Film Festival is getting underway on April 20.More >>
Its logo is two shrimp boots on a podium. The Louisiana International Film Festival is getting underway on April 20.More >>
A Zachary teen is fighting cancer for the second time in less than a year. After clearing one hurdle, her family is now facing more heartbreak.More >>
A Zachary teen is fighting cancer for the second time in less than a year. After clearing one hurdle, her family is now facing more heartbreak.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
A possible tornado ripped through parts of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland on Friday night, leaving 30 people without a place to stay.More >>
A possible tornado ripped through parts of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland on Friday night, leaving 30 people without a place to stay.More >>
A young girl sent a wish out on a balloon, only to have it granted by two sisters who found it.More >>
A young girl sent a wish out on a balloon, only to have it granted by two sisters who found it.More >>