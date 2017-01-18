Officials seek suspect in fatal shooting in Denham Springs

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office officials have confirmed that a 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Monroe Perkins Rd. in Denham Springs.

Officials have obtained a felony arrest warrant for Thomas Fefee, 26, on charges of first degree murder and armed robbery in connection with this shooting.

"The warrants were issued relative to last night's incident in which Fefee shot and killed Corey Graham during the commission of a robbery. We are currently searching for Fefee," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Fefee is described as 5' 11", weighing 155 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes, with numerous tattoos on his upper torso. Sheriff Ard says Fefee's last known address is 23816 Rosemont Ave. in Denham Springs. He was last seen driving a white, mid-sized car. No other information is currently available about the vehicle. Fefee is considered armed and dangerous. Extreme caution should be used if coming into contact with him.

Deputies were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 18. The victim, Corey Graham of Baton Rouge, was shot multiple times.

Anyone with information in this case should call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

