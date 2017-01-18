Anti-Trump LSU students to attend Women's March in Washington

In just two days, America will welcome its 45th president. Many people from the Baton Rouge area have already touched down in the nation's capital. People on both sides of the fence say they're hopeful that with the new president will come a new way of thinking.

The upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump is coming with a lot of emotion. Thousands of those for and against the President-elect are headed to Washington to make their voices heard.

Darrell Glasper, a Trump supporter, is currently in Washington in preparation for Friday’s Inauguration. “As a former elected official, I always thought it better to work from the inside out and to create policy than to stand on the outside and try to work in.”

Glasper said he's been a Trump supporter from the beginning and those against the President-elect should relax and be a part of the process. “You may not like what the results are, but at the end of the day, we have four years that we have to govern and work together.”

A group of anti-Trump LSU students has taken up that mantra and hopes to put it into action. Abbie Shull, a junior said, “I think it's really important that we call him on everything he says and make sure that we're being heard.”

Fifteen students are busing to Washington to the Women's March, scheduled for this Saturday, January 21, the day after the inauguration. According to event organizers, over one million people from across the globe are planning to attend.

“We don't like what is going on, we don't like this message. This is what we want. You can't ignore that. You can't ignore a movement this large," added Shull.

That's the common theme, even among the lone male in the group who is in favor of change. “I think there's this big idea in Washington that if you run over the little guy, no one really cares. We care, and I think that's important to tell everyone," said freshman, Charlie Beck.

The group is hoping this trip will spark a larger conversation for the Baton Rouge area so the efforts to bring about change don't end prematurely. Kimberly Gagnet, one of the college liaisons for the event said, “I'm definitely anti-Trump, but i try not to think of this march, that as the narrative for this march. It's a lot bigger than that for me. It's just about standing up for what i believe in."

The students leave Thursday afternoon for Washington. They’re expected to make it to the capital by Friday morning.

