Contract info for LSU football coaches Canada, Aranda

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Matt Canada
Dave Aranda
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Contract details for LSU football coaches Matt Canada and Dave Aranda have been released. 

Canada, the assistant coach, will be paid $1.5 million, while Aranda, associate head coach and defensive coordinator, will be paid $1.8 million for the first year of his contract. He'll be paid $1.85 million for the second year, and $1.9 million in the third.

Details of the contracts can be found below:

