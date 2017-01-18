Contract info for LSU football coaches Canada, Aranda

Contract details for LSU football coaches Matt Canada and Dave Aranda have been released.

Canada, the assistant coach, will be paid $1.5 million, while Aranda, associate head coach and defensive coordinator, will be paid $1.8 million for the first year of his contract. He'll be paid $1.85 million for the second year, and $1.9 million in the third.

Details of the contracts can be found below:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.