FEMA rep says time is biggest hurdle in flood recovery

Wednesday, one FEMA leader told a crowded room at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club that time is the biggest hurdle facing flood recovery.

He says the longer it takes to tackle a problem, the harder it gets to find a solution.

”Time is of essence. So, for those families that are not yet back in their home or are having those cascade of ripple effects that happens as a result of being displaced from their home or from neighborhood their connected family, it's time. That's the biggest hurdle, how quickly we can get things done,” said Wayne Rickard, federal disaster recovery coordinator.

FEMA says a major part of the recovery process includes working with state leaders.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.