March of Babies kicks off in Baton Rouge

"My name is Tyger and I weighed 1 pound and 10 ounces."

Tyger is one of four babies who was born three months premature to mother, Jaclyn Tubre. All four babies are now healthy 9-year-old children. The Tubres are ambassadors for the March of Dimes organization.

Wednesday, the group kicked off the March of Babies walk, happening this March at LSU.

"What we want to do is bring awareness and educate moms to be, as well as moms who have already had a premature baby that may not be, they may be lost, you know, what do I do? So our job is to educate them on how to handle this as well as research. We're in the laboratories day in and day out researching how do we combat this terrible, terrible disease," said Susie Johnson, executive director of market development for March of Dimes.

Johnson said prematurity is the number one killer of newborn babies.

The March of Babies will take place on March 25 at the LSU Old Front Nine.

