Suspect in shooting at Doe’s Eat Place on probation for prior robbery conviction

A judge has set a bond at just under half a million dollars for the 20-year-old accused of shooting someone outside a popular Mid-City restaurant.

Records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison show that bond is set at $450,000 for Reginald Tyler James. He is being held on three counts of attempted first degree murder.

James is currently on probation for a plea deal he took on August 27, 2015. In exchange for a guilty plea, the original armed robbery charge was reduced to simple robbery.

Court records show that Judge Richard D. Anderson sentenced James to seven years in prison, but then suspended five years of that sentence. James was given credit for time served and was then ordered to be placed on probation for four years following his release.

James was released from prison on parole on September 24, 2016.

This is not the first time James has had his probation revoked.

In December 2014, James was arrested for possession of marijuana (first offense). On February 6, 2015, he pleaded guilty to the charge and was placed on probation for one year. Roughly five months later, his probation was revoked.

On May 21, 2015, James was arrested for the aforementioned armed robbery charge. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to six months in prison.

James is now behind bars after being accused of the shooting that happened outside Doe’s Eat Place on Government Street on January 12, 2017.

Investigators believe James fired shots into a vehicle, striking the 23-year-old male driver, after the driver refused to open the door. The victim's wife and 2-year-old child were also inside the vehicle, but were unharmed. The victim drove himself to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

A family member tells WAFB the victim is still recovering from his injuries.

James is currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.