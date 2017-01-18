Baton Rouge area Burger King locations to hold job fair

Roadway incidents for Friday, April 21More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 21More >>
The Belaire High School band has enough talent to take your breath away, but they need help to show off that talent to the world in Normandy, France.More >>
The Belaire High School band has enough talent to take your breath away, but they need help to show off that talent to the world in Normandy, France.More >>
Thursday night, the East Baton Rouge School Board meeting ended with not one school merger, but four.More >>
Thursday night, the East Baton Rouge School Board meeting ended with not one school merger, but four.More >>
One state lawmaker would like to make inspection stickers a thing of the past across most of Louisiana.More >>
One state lawmaker would like to make inspection stickers a thing of the past across most of Louisiana.More >>
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren held its annual conference in Baton Rouge Friday, April 21. The meeting began with pomp at the Holiday Inn South’s conference halls.More >>
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren held its annual conference in Baton Rouge Friday, April 21. The meeting began with pomp at the Holiday Inn South’s conference halls.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A man painted a middle finger on his garage door because of an ongoing feud with neighbors. And his actions don't stop there.More >>
A man painted a middle finger on his garage door because of an ongoing feud with neighbors. And his actions don't stop there.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
A man and his attorney were fighting a $128 ticket he received back in Jan. for leaving his car in the driveway.More >>
A man and his attorney were fighting a $128 ticket he received back in Jan. for leaving his car in the driveway.More >>
Former Campbell County District Judge Timothy Nolan is accused of underage human trafficking.More >>
Former Campbell County District Judge Timothy Nolan is accused of underage human trafficking.More >>
A Saucier man was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson reports a Facebook video conversation lead them to what investigators called a violent crime scene.More >>
A Saucier man was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson reports a Facebook video conversation lead them to what investigators called a violent crime scene.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>