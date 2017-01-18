Baton Rouge area Burger King locations to hold job fair

GPS Hospitality is looking to hire more than 200 new employees and is hosting a job fair at all 28 of their Burger King locations in the Baton Rouge area, as well as 11 locations outside of the city.

The company wants to hire at a minimum, 216 new employees by Sunday, January 22. The job fair will be held Saturday, January 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motivated applicants can click here to find locations where the job fair will be held.

GPS Hospitality is an Atlanta-based franchise group which acquired 194 Burger King locations on the Gulf Coast in December 2016, as well as 39 locations in Baton Rouge.

Qualified applicants may be hired on the spot. Managers will be on site at participating locations to meet with applicants and answer questions. No appointments are necessary.

