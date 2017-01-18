Two Iberville Parish men charged with murder after heroin overdose death

Two Iberville Parish men have been indicted on second degree murder charges following the heroine overdose death of a Pierre Part man.

Reid Leonard, 40, and Broderick Scott, 40, both of Iberville Parish, were indicted by an Assumption Parish Grand Jury on January 10 following an investigation into the overdose death of a 26-year-old man from Pierre Part.

On July 20, 2016, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to N Bay Rd. in Pierre Part in reference to a man, later identified as Chase Gaudet, 26, of Pierre Part, found dead in his home. During the investigation, it was learned that Leonard and Gaudet had traveled to Scott's home to purchase heroin. Scott is accused of distributing heroin to Leonard, which was then given to and consumed by Gaudet, whose death was ruled a heroin overdose.

On January 11, Leonard was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on one count of second degree murder. On January 17, Scott was arrested and also booked on one count of second degree murder.

Both Leonard and Scott remain in jail awaiting prosecution.

