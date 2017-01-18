Barnes and Noble donates 1,600+ books to My Brother's Keeper program

Barnes and Noble Citiplace has donated 1,636 books to the My Brother's Keeper program through its Holiday Book Drive.

The drive was held from November 1 through January 1 at the Barnes and Noble Citiplace location in Baton Rouge. Customers were asked to purchase a book while at the store to donate to the program.

"Thanks to Barnes and Noble Citiplace and their customers for this wonderful gift that really keep on giving. These books will help hundreds of kids in our community improve their reading skills and inspire their love for reading," said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

The books will be distributed to Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS), the Line 4 Line-Books in Barbershops program, and at various My Brother's Keeper events to promote and support literacy in the community.

According to the Campaign for Grade-Level reading, about 80 percent of low income kids do not read proficiently by the end of 3rd grade and struggling readers living in poverty are six times more likely to complete high school. The My Brother's Keeper program is an initiative designed to help close that gap. The program has partnered with VIPS and East Baton Rouge Parish schools to provide individualized reading assistance for pre-k through 2nd grade students who read below grade level through time spent at school, in barbershops, after-school programs, and at home with family members or parents.

The My Brother's Keeper program needs volunteers to become a partner to help children read on grade level. Those interested in volunteering should visit www.mbkbr.com to sign up or contact Erin Porche', youth project manager, via email at mbkbr@brgov.com, or call 225-389-4222.

