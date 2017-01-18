Ascension Parish School Board announces Students of the Year

From left: Superintendent David Alexander, 12th Grade Student of the Year Angelle Naquin, 8th Grade Student of the Year Aubrey Green, and 5th Grade Student of the Year Cole Hewitt. (Source: Ascension Parish School Board)

The Ascension Parish School Board has announced the 2016-17 Students of the Year.

Awards were given to one student from each school, plus one district winner for 5th grade, 8th grade, and 12th grade.

"We are very proud of Ascension's students of the year and are honored to recognize their accomplishments, but the real reward is in what these amazing young people do every day in our schools. Our future certainly looks bright as they progress through their studies and into the workforce," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

Winners are listed below:

5th Grade Student of the Year: Cole Grayson Hewitt is a student at Duplessis Primary and has maintained a 4.0 GPA, is part of the Talented and Gifted Program, excels in art, and won first place in his 4th grade art contest. A former Eatel Student of the Week, Cole has a black belt in karate and wants to be an architect. Cole is the son of Charles and Heather Hewitt.

8th Grade Student of the Year: Aubrey Lynell Green is a student at Dutchtown Middle and maintains a 4.0 GPA. She excels in band, Beta Club, choir, art, and writing. Aubrey was selected as a Duke Scholar and received a superior solo for band. She also acts as project manager of the Eaglebots and DMS Robotics and is a talented writer and poet. Aubrey is the daughter of Quiana and Jason Green.

12th Grade Student of the Year: Angelle Renee' Naquin is a student at St. Amant High and holds a 4.63 GPA, as well as scored a 31 on the ACT. She is actively involved in Beta Club, participated in Girls State, and earned distinguished honor roll all four years of high school. Angelle is also a member of the marching band and varsity tennis team. She has earned numerous honors and awards in competition band, history, and French. Angelle wants to attend Tulane University in New Orleans and major in biochemistry. She ultimately aspires to have a career in cancer and disease medical research. Angelle is the daughter of Nolan and Wendy Naquin.

The following are Ascension Parish's Students of the Year grouped by grade:

5th Grade: Chloe Jade Blair, G.W. Carver Primary Caymen Law Tureau, Central Primary Cole Grayson Hewitt, Duplessis Primary Kirsten Leigh Stroup, Dutchtown Primary Chloe Marie Grimball, Galvez Primary Sarah Anne Wraight, Gonzales Primary Easton Joseph Jarreau, Lake Elementary Becca Gail Cernich, Lakeside Primary Luvly Angel Clark, Lowery Elementary Maya Lyn Monceaux, Oak Grove Primary Payton Ann Webster, Pecan Grove Primary Jaden Alexander Green, Prairieville Primary Paris Noelle Gomez, Sorrento Primary Emma Grade Woodring, Spanish Lake Primary Peyton Marie Blanchard, St. Amant Primary

8th Grade: Logan Michael Kern, Central Middle Aubrey Lynell Green, Dutchtown Middle Ava Roth, Galvez Middle Lauren Paula Bennett, Gonzales Middle Micale Christine Braud, Lake Elementary Joel Anthony Walker, Jr., Lowery Middle Abigail Maclin Evans, Prairieville Middle Alayna Renee Montgomery, St. Amant Middle

12th Grade: Tamiko Terraz Stroud, Donaldsonville High Harshitha Vemulapalli, Dutchtown High Mackenzie Kay Andrews, East Ascension High Angelle Renee' Naquin, St. Amant High



