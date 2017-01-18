Sports Reporter

Birthplace: Eugene, Oregon

Arrived in Baton Rouge: September, 2016

Education: B.A. in Journalism from University of Oregon - 2013

Community Involvement: Craig looks forward to getting to know the Baton Rouge community and wants to eventually build a community workout bootcamp in which he hopes to educate others about the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle through nutrition and fitness.

Family Info: Craig is the son of Tina Swaggart and Craig Loper. Only child to his mother and one of three for his father. He has two younger sisters and enjoys watching them play sports.

Hobbies: Lifting weights; getting active outside; teaching and educating others about the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle; movies; enjoying comedy and playing basketball.

Favorite Quote: "Change your mindset, change your life."

E-mail: cloper@wafb.com