Gov. Edwards meets Pope Francis

A wreck on Friday at approximately 5:30 p.m. on I-10 at Hwy. 415 has both east bound lanes of traffic blocked. Sources say the wreck involves at least one 18-wheeler that is in the median. The wreck is in nearly the exact same spot as the fatal 18-wheeler crash on Wednesday. Currently, there is no report on injuries. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 21More >>
The Office of Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome has responded to allegations that Broome's new CAO, Troy Bell, may have lied on his resume.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.More >>
United States Senator Bill Cassidy is weighing in on the ongoing feud between Governor John Bel Edwards and Congressman Garret Graves.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Friday.More >>
Ten-year-old Aidan Pankey got sick and died within two weeks of buying a rat from Petco that his family says was diseased. The family sued to company and its suppliers for $20 million, but the jury sided with Petco.More >>
