Woman faces vehicular homicide charge in deadly head-on collision with motorcyclist

A woman is facing charges in connection with a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcyclist dead Wednesday morning, according to investigators.

According to Louisiana State Police, Jason Zachary, 43, of Denham Springs, was killed in a head-on collision with a car driven by Raychel Martinez, 30, of Greenwell Springs.

Troopers reported the crash happened on LA 64 (Magnolia Beach Road) west of LA 1028 (Old River Road) in Denham Springs around 6 a.m.

Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said the investigation so far shows Zachary was headed west on Magnolia Beach on a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle while Martinez was headed east on Old River in a 2013 Kia Optima, when the car crossed the center line and hit the motorcycle head on. He added troopers have not yet determined what caused the car to cross the center line.

According to Lee, Zachary was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office. Lee also said Martinez was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said they think Martinez may have been impaired at the time of the crash. They added blood samples will be taken from both drivers and sent to a lab for analysis.

Troopers said Martinez is charged with vehicular homicide and driving left of center. They added she will be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center once she is released from the hospital.

