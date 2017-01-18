Leonard Fournette lands first endorsement deal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Leonard Fournette lands first endorsement deal

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette has landed his first endorsement deal as a professional. 

Under Armour announced on Wednesday that Fournette had joined the team. 

ESPN is reporting that it is a multi-year deal and one of the most valuable endorsement contracts ever for an NFL rookie.  

The talented running back left LSU as one of the all-time greats in the program, rushing for 3,380 yards, a 6.2 yard per carry average and 40 touchdowns. 

After announcing he would forego his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft last month, he signed with Roc Nation Sports, a sub-division of Roc Nation, owned by hip-hop mogul Jay Z.

Fournette is projected to be a top 10 pick in this year's draft.

