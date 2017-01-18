Leonard Fournette lands first endorsement deal

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette has landed his first endorsement deal as a professional.

Under Armour announced on Wednesday that Fournette had joined the team.

Speed and power on another level. Welcome to the family, @_fournette. #IWILL pic.twitter.com/jskoucmYZs — Under Armour FTBL (@UAFootball) January 18, 2017

ESPN is reporting that it is a multi-year deal and one of the most valuable endorsement contracts ever for an NFL rookie.

Excited to join team @UnderArmour. Starting today we’re going to do great things together. pic.twitter.com/8xNgzXVj6B — 7? Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) January 18, 2017

The talented running back left LSU as one of the all-time greats in the program, rushing for 3,380 yards, a 6.2 yard per carry average and 40 touchdowns.

After announcing he would forego his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft last month, he signed with Roc Nation Sports, a sub-division of Roc Nation, owned by hip-hop mogul Jay Z.

Fournette is projected to be a top 10 pick in this year's draft.

