LSU researchers seeking participants for flood and disaster stress study

There's a study happening at LSU to examine the emotional effects of a natural disaster on humans.

LSU researchers are looking for participants to contribute to the LSU Disaster Resilience and Recovery Project. Researchers are trying to understand how disaster stress effects one's health and daily life. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

They are looking for people from East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes, who were affected by the flood, to share their stories.

Whether you lost your home, your workplace, or even if you didn't lose any property, you may have helped with rescue efforts, prepared meals or distributed water, these researchers want to hear from you. Even if you were indirectly impacted by the flood, they still want to hear your story.

The goal is to collect all these stories to help shape disaster recovery and response plans in the future.

There's also another resource for flood victims, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, who want to vent or relieve some stress from the recovery process.

"One thing we're doing right now is [we're] hosting the Interfaith Federation with the January Thaw, where every Wednesday afternoon at 3[p.m.], if you just want to come and tell your story to someone who is patient and compassionate they will listen to you," said Mary Stein, assistant library director. "It's called a listening post and those are going on all spring here at the library."

The LSU researchers are also looking for a specific subset of people who lost everything in hurricanes Katrina, Rita and the flood in August.

If you're interested in participating, send an email to lsufloodstudy@gmail.com.

After you send the email, a researcher will get in contact with you for an informal interview.

