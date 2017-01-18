Police: Woman standing in roadway dies after getting hit by car

Police said a woman is dead after she was hit by a car Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Martha Stone, 61.

Investigators reported it happened near the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street around 7 a.m.

According to police, Stone was standing on Choctaw as a 2015 Ford Fusion was headed west through the intersection with North 38th when she was hit by the car.

Police added they don't know exactly why the woman was standing in the road. Authorities said she died at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.

