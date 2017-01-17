Officer from New York orchestrates furniture donation for BR officers who flooded

A big rig filled with furniture is making its way into homes of first responders whose homes flooded back in August.

It’s all thanks to a police officer from New York, who said he couldn’t forget the friendships he forged during Baton Rouge's painful summer of violence in 2016.

“It's a long distance to go, but I said, ‘Let's see if I can make this work.’ And somehow it worked. It took some time, six months or so, but it worked and it's here,” said David Wagman of the Greenburgh Police Department.

Wagman remembers the nice people and good friends he met at the funerals of the three Baton Rouge officers who were killed in July.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.