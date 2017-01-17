Pennington Biomedical offers free diabetes screenings

Pennington Biomedical Research Center is offering free diabetes screenings.

On Wednesday, January 17, the first 100 people to stop by the clinic, located at 6400 Perkins Rd., can get screened for free.

Screenings will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Doctors say it's important to know your blood sugar level so you can know your risk for getting diabetes. They add if you have diabetes or are at risk for it, there are steps you can take to prevent the disease from developing or progressing further.

