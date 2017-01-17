Baton Rouge area YMCA celebrates 100 years

There was birthday cake for everyone at nine different YMCA facilities in the Baton Rouge metro area Tuesday.

The YMCA has been in Baton Rouge for 100 years, and there is much to celebrate. The Y has become a place for everyone.

“We do not turn anybody away for ability to pay. In 2016, we gave over $500,000 in scholarships to enable folks to attend our programs like Matter of Balance to after-school programming, to camp programs, to our membership, and those folks have greatly appreciated that support that they've received,” said Gwen Bowie, of the YMCA of the Capital Area.

The YMCA started out in a building on 4th St. in downtown Baton Rouge and now has nine locations from Addis to Zachary. They say it's gone beyond just “gym and swim” services. There are now wellness and educational classes for the young and old alike.

The YMCA’s annual fundraising campaign is currently underway.

