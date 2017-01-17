President Obama issues pardons for 200 people, several from Louisiana

President Barack Obama issued commutations and pardons Tuesday afternoon for 200 people, including many from Louisiana.

Most of the shortened prison sentences were given to prisoners with non-violent drug convictions. Those in Louisiana are as follows:

Leonard Lyle Fontenot of Ville Platte: Convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine, methlyenedioxyamphetamine, and marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Sentenced to life imprisonment; six years' supervised release on June 7, 2007. Sentence commuted to 20 years' imprisonment.

Darryl C. Gillard of Shreveport: Convicted of distribution/possession with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and cocaine base and distribution of cocaine. Sentenced to life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release on May 18, 1994. Sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

Lionel Joseph Henderson Jr. of Amelia: Convicted of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base. Sentenced to life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release on July 28, 2006. Sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

Tracy Jackson of Shreveport: Convicted of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute. Sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release on January 28, 2010. Sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019 conditional upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Alphonse Milan of Gonzales: Convicted of three counts of distribution of cocaine base. Sentenced to 17.6 years' imprisonment; 5 years' supervised release on June 12, 2008. Sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

Kenneth Gary Washington of Vidalia: Convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine, and two counts of unlawful use of communication facility. Sentenced to life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release on March 10, 2010. Sentence commuted to 30 years' imprisonment.

William Charles Wright of Shreveport: Convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine. Sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release on June 23, 2010. Sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019 conditional upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

