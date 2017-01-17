Baton Rouge marks bicentennial with events, celebration

Two hundred years ago, the City of Baton Rouge was incorporated by the Louisiana legislature.

Tuesday, city leaders kicked off a year-long celebration in Town Square. Along with birthday cake, they announced plans for programs, parties, and history lessons that shine a light on the city's rich past and its future.

“I'm looking forward to people not only looking at our history, but looking at all the achievements that have taken place presently, and vision-casting for our future as well,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

A full list of bicentennial events is below:

