Former LSU linebacker, Saints wide receiver and kicker named to NFL All-Rookie Team

The Pro Football Writers Association released its 2016 NFL All-Rookie Team and includes a former Tiger standout and two New Orleans Saints.

Deion Jones, a former LSU linebacker and current Atlanta Falcon, finished his first season in the NFL with 108 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and two touchdowns.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and kicker Wil Lutz were also named to the team after strong rookie seasons.

Thomas had 92 receptions for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns. The Ohio State standout caught 10 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in the team's season finale against Atlanta.

After a rocky start, Lutz finished the season connecting on 28 of 34 field goals and 49 of 50 extra point attempts. He was 3 out of 7 beyond 50 yards and his longest field goal was 57 yards.

2016 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

RB – Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

WR – Sterling Shepard, New York Giants; Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

TE – Hunter Henry, San Diego Chargers

C – Cody Whitehair, Chicago Bears

G – Joe Thuney, New England Patriots; Laremy Tunsil, Miami Dolphins

T – Jack Conklin, Tennessee Titans; Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions

Defense

DL – Joey Bosa, San Diego Chargers; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville Jaguars

LB – Jatavis Brown, San Diego Chargers; Leonard Floyd, Chicago Bears; Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons

CB – Vernon Hargreaves III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars

S – Karl Joseph, Oakland Raiders; Keanu Neal, Atlanta Falcons

Special Teams

PK – Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

P – Riley Dixon, Denver Broncos

KR – Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

PR – Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

ST – Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.