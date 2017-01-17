Mayor Broome declares Day of Racial Healing

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, along with other Baton Rouge community leaders and partners, proclaimed Tuesday, January 17 as National Day of Racial Healing.

This comes in conjunction with the city and mayor's collaboration with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, which has called upon various civic, religious, community, and philanthropic organizations to facilitate racial healing in the Baton Rouge community. The nationwide effort includes more than 130 other leaders and cities across the country.

"The timing of this commemoration is ideal. This extends our tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a meaningful way. On the eve of this presidential inauguration, our nation, and especially our Baton Rouge community, hungers for unity. The National Day of Racial Healing calls us to come together, to reach through the divides that diminish, weaken, and impoverish us. This day seeks to transform our commitment to collaborate and create a more equitable community," said Broome.

Mayor Broome urges residents to to recognize the Day of Racial Healing through thoughtful and concerted efforts to come together. She encourages constructive dialogue, healing, and transformation.

The Baton Rouge community can get involved by attending the Mapping the Movement event, sponsored by Urban Congress, featuring events for dialogue among African American men in Baton Rouge. The event will be held Thursday, January 19 at 6 p.m. at the McKinley Alumni Center, located at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Dr.

RSVP for the event at www.theurbancongress.com.

"We have to come together and commit to changes that will impact our community and make it a better place to live, work, and play. Participating in the National Day of Racial Healing is a step towards bringing us all together, closing the divide which separates us from greater prosperity, and will help propel the region forward by relegating bias firmly in the past," said Broome.

Mayor Broome plans to announce more events, initiatives, partnerships, and programs in the coming days that will advance the city's efforts to unify Baton Rouge.

