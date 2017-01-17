Couple pleaded guilty to manslaughter for death of toddler

Two women will spend the next 15 years in jail after taking plea deals for the death of their toddler.

According to District Attorney’s Office, Tiara Dunmars and Jacqueline Cheatham have both pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

In 2013, the couple were initially charged with first-degree murder for the death of Cheatham’s 23-month old child, Justyce. Dunmars was Cheatham's romantic partner and the couple lived together.

An autopsy conducted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office showed Justyce died from blunt force trauma to the head and they suspected that it was caused by multiple blows to the head.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said both women initially denied any part in the killing and when officials told them the little boy's injuries were intentional and not accidental, the two stopped cooperating.

