IRS says it is required to hold tax refunds for those claiming earned income or additional child tax credits

A new law is delaying tax refunds for millions of people claiming certain tax credits.

The IRS is required to hold tax refunds until February 15 for at least 20 million Americans. This only impacts people who claim the earned income or additional child tax credits. Officials say this will help them combat refund fraud and identity theft.

For earlier filers who aren't claiming either of those exemptions, the IRS says to expect your refund about 21 days after your returns are accepted for processing.

Also, the Louisiana Department of Revenue offers helpful information for flood victims.

LDR will begin accepting 2016 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. It is the same date that the IRS will begin accepting federal tax returns.

The deadline to file state taxes is Monday, May 15.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically for the fastest, most error-free return processing. Taxes can be filed electronically at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/fileonline.

