2 qualify to run for mayor of Greensburg

Two people have qualified to run for mayor in the town of Greensburg.

Current interim Mayor EJ Hanhart and Paula McNabb both qualified last week for the job.

They'll be filling the seat of former Mayor Burke Jones, who resigned last summer over residency issues.

The first interim mayor, Willie Hurst, was elected but resigned before being sworn in to office.

The special election for the mayor of Greensburg will be held in March.

