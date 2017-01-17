Another break-in reported at Tiger Stadium

There has been another reported break-in at Tiger Stadium, according to the LSU Police Department.

According to reports, the reported burglary was discovered Saturday morning.

This is the second reported break-in at the stadium this month.

“LSU Police continue to investigate the two issues we had this month with someone entering Tiger Stadium without authorization," said Michael Bonnette, a spokesperson for LSU Athletics Department. "Fortunately, there was minimal damage done inside the stadium. We are taking the necessary steps to prevent this type of unauthorized activity from happening in the future.”

It is unknown whether ongoing construction projects in the area are related to the break-ins.

