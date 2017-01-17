Crime Stoppers: Tip leads US marshals to fugitive wanted on battery charges

A man wanted on battery charges has been arrested after a tip from the public revealed where he was located, according to officials.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported it received information that Robert Higginbotham, 23, could be found on South Choctaw Drive. Authorities said the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force followed up on the tip, located Higginbotham and arrested him.

According to reports, Higginbotham is accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend in their home on June 8, 2016. Officials reported the victim’s injuries required a trip to the hospital and several stitches.

Higginbotham was wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department on charges of domestic abuse battery and second-degree battery.

He will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on those charges.

