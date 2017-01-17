CRIME STOPPERS: Gunned down on his bike, a block away from home

Just 18-years-old with the rest of his life ahead of him. It wasn't supposed to end before he turned 19 on the streets of his own neighborhood. A neighborhood, and an environment, his mother is looking to get out of.

Let's start you with a "shots fired" call from November 2, 2016. It's a familiar call to police in Baton Rouge, it just depends on what they find when they get to the scene.

Do they find nothing, something life changing, or something life ending?

"From the scene we learned he was on his bike. He was traveling home because he lived right down the street," says Detective Belford Johnson with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He's talking about Keondrae Ricks.

They found the young man in those early morning hours along Nebraska Street. He never made it back down to his house. Shot and killed, but why? Was it robbery?

"And what did they rob him for," says his mother Kingar Taylor. "He didn't have anything. Everything he had he got from me. Nothing on him."

And what about witnesses?

Police are sure there are those who know, but that familiar road block is popping up.

"We're quite sure somebody saw something. The code of silence is still there," says Det. Johnson.

And that may be, that code may still be there. But Keondrae's mother wants nothing to do with it.

"Just say what you know. 'Street code, you're a snitch,' you're not a snitch. If the shoe was on the other foot wouldn't you want somebody to say something about your family member if something happened," says Mrs. Taylor.

For mom, it's that fact that she sees the violence everywhere and is always expecting that other shoe to d rop that dictates her entire day.

"I don't let my kids go anywhere. I make sure I can get off from work to get them from school so they don't have to walk because of somebody trying to do something. That's why I'm trying to get out of the this neighborhood," she says.

But it's tough, and it just got heartbreaking. Her kids were really close, and it's hard on everybody right now.

For mom, she's numb.

"I am hurting. I'm so hurt, I'm more angry than hurt. I'm angry over the situation. I can't even grieve over my own child," she says.

And don't we at least owe her that? The ability to grieve? That can start with one phone call to Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

