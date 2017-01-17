CRIME STOPPERS: Gunned down on his bike, a block away from home

Roadway incidents for Thursday, April 20More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, April 20More >>
A Lieutenant with the Baton Rouge Police Department has taken a drastic turn in career fields.More >>
A Lieutenant with the Baton Rouge Police Department has taken a drastic turn in career fields.More >>
A local area hospital has its volunteers to thank for receiving one of the highest awards in the state.More >>
A local area hospital has its volunteers to thank for receiving one of the highest awards in the state.More >>
A Senate panel put the brakes on a bill that would have forced some TOPS students to pay back part of their scholarships.More >>
A Senate panel put the brakes on a bill that would have forced some TOPS students to pay back part of their scholarships.More >>
A new report on human trafficking, trafficking for children for sexual purposes, and commercial sexual exploitation for 2017 shows a 25 percent increase in the number of victims over last year.More >>
A new report on human trafficking, trafficking for children for sexual purposes, and commercial sexual exploitation for 2017 shows a 25 percent increase in the number of victims over last year.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.More >>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.More >>
Police dashcam video has shed new light on a controversial traffic stop that unfolded along I-95 in March.More >>
Police dashcam video has shed new light on a controversial traffic stop that unfolded along I-95 in March.More >>
A mother of five children is behind bars after investigators found her children living among maggots, overflowing toilets, and trash.More >>
A mother of five children is behind bars after investigators found her children living among maggots, overflowing toilets, and trash.More >>
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.More >>
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.More >>
A blended family from the Fountain City is shedding a new light across the internet after a stepmom shared a picture online of two co-parenting couples supporting her stepdaughter at her soccer game.More >>
A blended family from the Fountain City is shedding a new light across the internet after a stepmom shared a picture online of two co-parenting couples supporting her stepdaughter at her soccer game.More >>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.More >>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.More >>