About 75 displaced in 2-alarm fire that destroyed rear building of Bon Carre Court Apartments

Firefighters were called out to a fire that destroyed the back of an apartment complex Monday night, leaving about 75 people, including children, without a place to live.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it responded to a two-alarm fire at the Bon Carre Court Apartments on Titian Avenue at North Donmoor Drive a little before 9:30 p.m. Officials said it took almost an hour to get the fire under control.

Curt Monte with BRFD said firefighters arrived to find flames shooting out of the roof of a building in the back of the complex and immediately called for more units to respond.

"I opened the door and seen smoke," said Dominique Chantel. "I just ran out horrified, scared. The next thing you know, a lot of smoke was coming from the very back of the building. It was like the whole complex was about to blow up."

"It's horrifying, you know, pandemonium," added Anthony Simpson. "Everybody's just going crazy like, you know, I can't really explain it. It was bad, though."

He added the Baton Rouge Police Department helped to evacuate the apartments and no injuries were reported. According to Monte that rear building is a total loss.

Investigators said they have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross about 40 people stayed at a nearby church, Emmanuel Tabernacle of Praise, which the Red Cross opened as a shelter. Volunteers are providing shelter, food, personal care supplies, emotional support and more to the fire victims.

Nancy Malone with American Red Cross said this is the third apartment fire in the past few days it has responded to.

Anyone with information about the possible cause of this fire is asked to call the Baton Rouge Fire Department at 225-354-1419.

