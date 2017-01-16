About 75 displaced in 2-alarm fire that destroyed rear building of Bon Carre Court Apartments

More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, April 20More >>
A 51-year-old man was found shot to death Wednesday night. His body was found behind a gas station.More >>
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix - warm - 40% coverage PM rain/storms; a high of 84°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, patchy fog late - a low of 65°
A car swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle and ended up in a canal. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but police need your help to find the car responsible.More >>
Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, has been arrested. Elizabeth Thomas has also been safely recovered.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.More >>
