Our Lady of the Lake holds special prayer service for MLK Day

Monday, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital came together in prayer to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The hospital held the special service with the help of their praise and prayer choir. The annual event honors the work and life of Dr. King and has been around for the last decade.

“One of our core values of ministry is service, to be of service to the poor or marginalized, and those are many of the same tenants that Dr. King espoused in his work in civil rights and so it felt normal for us to do a prayer and praise service honoring his life,” said Coletta Barrett, vice president of mission at OLOL.

State Senator Yvonne Dorsey Colomb was the guest speaker at Monday's service.

