Our Lady of the Lake holds special prayer service for MLK Day

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, April 20More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, April 20More >>
Dodgeball is a game everyone played at one point or another in gym class and Louisiana education officials have decided to keep it on the books.More >>
Dodgeball is a game everyone played at one point or another in gym class and Louisiana education officials have decided to keep it on the books.More >>
The 6th Annual Crawfête will be held in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20.More >>
The 6th Annual Crawfête will be held in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20.More >>
Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.More >>
Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>