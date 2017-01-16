Girl Scouts help homeless on MLK Day

Girl Scouts from the Baton Rouge area spent their Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day helping the homeless. Around 100 scouts made sleeping mats out of plastic shopping bags, along with other donation items.

“We didn’t want to have a day off, we wanted to be helping the community,” said Annalise Edwards, who’s been a girl scout for six years. “We had three different troops who came, and they did three different service projects. We did fleece blankets, snacks for the homeless, and animal toys.”

“It’s in honor of Martin Luther King,” said Arizona Mithcell, who’s also been a scout for six years. “He did a lot to help this community.”

“It’s important so that we can help honor Martin Luther King, for what he did for this country by helping other people, ” said Theresa Verret, who’s been a scout for seven years.

