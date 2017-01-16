Baker MLK Day parade unites community

Emergency crews responded to the scene of two 18-wheelers on fire on I-10 E near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
Our Hand It On segment this week is rather unconventional. Photographer, Brandon Shackelford, and I went driving around, touring flood affected areas. It was heartbreaking to see just how many families have yet to move back into their homes, now a full eight months after August floods.
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on Plank Rd.
People who applied to get help from the Livingston Rises fund will be getting money soon, officials say.
At the capitol Wednesday, college students took matters into their own hands trying to save their schools from cuts.
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.
One person is confirmed dead after a boat went over the spillway at Lake Palestine.
