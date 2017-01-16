Suspect wanted in connection with shooting at Doe's Eat Place turns himself in

Monday night, around 7:30 p.m., a suspect wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder turned himself in to authorities.

Reginald Tyler James, 20, was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the parking lot of Doe's Eat Place on Government St. on January 12. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday, January 16 and is charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Investigators believe James fired shots into a vehicle, striking the 23-year-old male driver, after the driver refused to open the door. The victim's wife and 2-year-old child were also inside the vehicle, but were unharmed. The victim drove himself to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooting reportedly happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 12. BRPD detectives say they are following up on "strong leads."

