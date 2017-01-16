Suspect wanted in connection with shooting at Doe's Eat Place turns himself in

The 6th Annual Crawfête will be held in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20.More >>
A man called law enforcement because he hit something while he was driving, but didn't know what it was. After a search, a body was found in a ditch. That body has now been identified.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, April 20More >>
Our Hand It On segment this week is rather unconventional. Photographer, Brandon Shackelford, and I went driving around, touring flood affected areas. It was heartbreaking to see just how many families have yet to move back into their homes, now a full eight months after August floods.More >>
