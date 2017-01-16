Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival to be held Feb. 25

The 4th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival has announced dates for its 2017 celebration.

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/2k13pRA

A VIP pre-party fundraiser will kick the festival off on Thursday, February 23 at Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, located at 2733 North St., from 6 p.m. - 12 a.m. The event will feature Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, as well as Uncle Chess and April "Sexy Red" Jackson, George Walker and Normal Bean with the Merry Pranksters from Oregon.

RELATED: 2017 Baton Rouge and surrounding area Mardi Gras Parades

A suggested donation of $25 includes food. Non-alcoholic drinks and will be available for purchase. Attendees may bring their own alcoholic beverages.

The festival itself will take place on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at North Boulevard Town Square, located at 200 North Blvd. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Performers include Al "Carnival Time" Johnson, George Walker and Normal Bean with the Merry Pranksters from Oregon, as well as Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, Clarence "Pie Man" Williams and the Rouge Band, Uncle Chess, April "Sexy Red" Jackson, Lee Tyme and D-Whit, and Brewster Moonface.

The festival will feature many vendors, as well as visual artists, food, and beverages. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. For more information on the event, visit www.brmardigrasfest.com. Special VIP packages are for sale on their website and include unlimited food, t-shirts, and free downloads.

Click here to view our Mardi Gras guide

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.