LSU drops to No. 2 in latest gymnastics top 25

LSU has dropped one spot to No. 2 in this week's RoadToNationals.com top 25.

LSU beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa Friday night by a score of 197.575-197.100.

Oklahoma took over the No.1 spot after totaling a score of 198.025 in a victory against UCLA.

The Sooners have an average score of 197.888, followed by LSU (197.7), Florida (197.35), Alabama (196.9) and Utah (196.763).

SEC teams in the top 25:

(2) LSU

(3) Florida

(4) Alabama

(8) Missouri

(9) Kentucky

(11) Auburn

(16) Georgia

(23) Arkansas

LSU returns to action Friday night for the annual Pink and Blue meet. The Tigers will take on Texas Woman’s in the PMAC at 7:30 p.m.

