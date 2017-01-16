Ceremony and march honoring Dr. King held in Baton Rouge

As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once wrote in a letter from his jail cell in Birmingham, Alabama, "Let us all hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon pass away, and the deep fog of misunderstanding will be lifted from our fear drenched communities."

King’s words were on the minds of many Monday morning as Mayor Sharon Weston Broom led a march for peace. It started at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church and traveled down Government Street.

The group ended up at the Martin Luther King Memorial between city hall and the River Center.

This was just the first of several events happening in Baton Rouge in honor of the holiday.

