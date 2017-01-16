Police hope someone recognizes truck to help solve burglary and theft

Police are hoping the public can help point them to a vehicle and the suspected thieves in it.

The Denham Springs Police Department reported a dark colored, late model Cadillac Escalade EXT with two men inside was involved in a vehicle burglary in which bank cards were stolen.

Investigators did not specify when or where the theft happened.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the theft is asked to call DSPD at 225-665-5106. Callers do not have to give their name.

