LSU's Guice makes early Heisman Trophy watch list

When LSU's Heisman hopeful Leonard Fournette injured his ankle last season, running back Derrius Guice stepped right in and not only did the Tiger running game not miss a beat, the junior also caught the eye of many college football analysts.

Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo released his top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates to watch out for in 2017 and it includes Guice.

The junior from LSU is No. 7 on the list:

As Heisman candidate Leonard Fournette battled injuries all season, Guice took advantage of his opportunities and flourished, finishing with an 83.3 rushing grade that ranked seventh among running backs. He was a big-play threat waiting to happen as 58.6 percent of his yards came on breakaway (15-plus yard) runs, third-highest in the country. With Guice’s big-play ability and LSU’s new misdirection-heavy offense, we may see monster numbers in 2017 with a full workload.

Guice carried the ball 183 times for 1387 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016. He also caught nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Seven quarterbacks are ranked in the top ten led by Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State) and Sam Darnold (USC). Alabama QB Jalen Hurts is No. 9 on the list.

LSU linebacker/defensive end Arden Key made the "other names to watch" in 2017 list.

Key finished 2016 with 56 tackles, 12 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.