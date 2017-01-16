EBRSO seeks suspect in robbery at Circle K on Highland Road

Investigators have released a surveillance image of the man who robbed a convenience store Monday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported it happened at the Circle K on Highland Road near Perkins Road just after 8 a.m.

Deputies are hoping someone in the the public recognizes the suspect.

Deputies added the only worker in the store at the time said she did not see a gun, but that the suspect pressed something against her back.

It is currently unknown how much money was stolen.

If you have any information about this case, contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000.

