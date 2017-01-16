EBRSO seeks suspect in robbery at Circle K on Highland Road

Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.More >>
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.More >>
At the capitol Wednesday, college students took matters into their own hands trying to save their schools from cuts, and Grambling students got creative with it.More >>
At the capitol Wednesday, college students took matters into their own hands trying to save their schools from cuts, and Grambling students got creative with it.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department had their hands full Wednesday with what sounds like a freak accident, that left two men seriously injured.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department had their hands full Wednesday with what sounds like a freak accident, that left two men seriously injured.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on Plank Rd.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on Plank Rd.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
A controversial piece of art is raising eyebrows ahead of Lake City’s annual ArtFields event. A quilt by McClellanville artist Loretta Gerald depicts a fully-clad KKK member, a burning cross, and a black man hanging by a noose from a tree.More >>
A controversial piece of art is raising eyebrows ahead of Lake City’s annual ArtFields event. A quilt by McClellanville artist Loretta Gerald depicts a fully-clad KKK member, a burning cross, and a black man hanging by a noose from a tree.More >>
Medics declared the two women dead at the scene.More >>
Medics declared the two women dead at the scene.More >>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.More >>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.More >>
It's been nearly two weeks since 57-year-old Elizabeth Cain died in a fatal car crash in Brunswick County.More >>
It's been nearly two weeks since 57-year-old Elizabeth Cain died in a fatal car crash in Brunswick County.More >>
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.More >>
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.More >>