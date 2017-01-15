State police seek driver that injured trooper in hit and run

A Louisiana State Police trooper was injured on Sunday, January 15 when his patrol car was involved in a three vehicle hit and run on Millerville Rd. near Old Hammond Hwy.

At approximately 3 p.m., an unknown vehicle rear-ended a LSP Crown Victoria and a 2008 Toyota Tacoma on Millerville Rd. Immediately following the crash, the unknown driver left the scene and was last seen traveling westbound on Old Hammond Hwy.

According to authorities, the trooper sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Toyota was not injured at all.

Based on witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, troopers believe that the suspect vehicle is a red/maroon Chrysler PT Cruiser or Chevrolet HHR with a male driver.

Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

