State police seek driver that injured trooper in hit and run

Some big changes are on the way for Broadmoor Elementary School in Baton Rouge.More >>
Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department and area business leaders held a public meeting Tuesday night aimed at improving community policing and also making the downtown experience better for everyone who lives and works within the city.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday that city-parish debris removal crews are set to begin picking up eligible flood debris located in the rights-of-way along state highways.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are once again taking up a measure that would provide a chance at parole for certain offenders convicted of first or second degree murder.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a string of armed robberies.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
Both Spencer supporters and opponents showed up in front of Foy Hall where police set up a protest zone. While there was shouting and protesting, as well as three arrests, police did not report any rioting.More >>
Bryanna Reasonover was about to head toward her 1-year-old, Korey, when a daycare worker told her, “Oh, Korey is so knocked out. I changed his diaper and he didn’t even wake up,”More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
The man who shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio, his brutal murder posted to social media for the world to see, was originally from Alabama and has family in Dallas County.More >>
