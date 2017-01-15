Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly shoving wife, did not want to babysit children

A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly abusing his wife because he did not want to babysit their children while she went to work, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office.

Deputies responded to a reported disturbance on Sunday morning on Coursey Blvd.

According to deputies, upon their arrival, a victim and her two children were outside of the residence. The victim stated she had been battered by her husband of four years.

The victim reportedly told deputies her husband, Wyatt Tatum, 33, became irate because he had to take care of their children while she was at work.

The wife stated the two began to argue, and her husband started using profane language while throwing her personal belongings around the residence.

According to the police report, the victim said she tried to stop the argument, but when she approached her husband he shoved her to the floor. At that time, the victim and the two children left the residence and that is where she contacted EBRSO for assistance.

Authorities say when they questioned Tatum, he did admit that he and his wife had an argument over her having to go to work, and he did take her personal items, but denies physically harming her.

Tatum is booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is charged with domestic abuse, battery, and child endangerment.

