Organizers say Louisiana Marathon participation consistent with last year

Runners started their twenty six point two mile journey in a thick fog, but finished in the sunlight at this year's Louisiana Marathon.

For first time participant Lisa Greenwaldt, the weather provided some challenges, but she still finished at the line on North Third Street with a smile on her face.

"The weather could have been better, but other than that, I'm ecstatic,” Greenwaldt said. “It's over, I had the support of some awesome friends, and I'm just excited that I got my first one done."

Organizers say they were a little concerned about tourism and participation this year because of the August Flood, since they expected many people to be caught in recovery efforts.

But early estimates this afternoon showed that their numbers were consistent with last year.

"To us, that's a pretty big win,” said organizer Patrick Fellows, one of the race’s founders. “Summer was rough, so we had a d rop in some of our local numbers, but people are fixing houses and people have other things that are going on."

Organizers say while local participation was indeed down, they had a strong showing from out of state runners and spectators.

Almost all fifty states were represented, along with athletes from Europe. There was also a 13-point one mile half marathon, which included a team with a little extra motivation.

Blue Cross Blue Shield was led by employee Robin Mayhall, who was pushed the entire way to raise awareness about Rheumatoid Arthritis. The 47-year old was diagnosed with the disease when she was 21.

"What I try to tell people who ask me about arthritis or don't know someone my age could get it, is that different types are more or less serious, but that you should take it seriously,” Mayhall said. “If you have joint problems that last a couple of weeks, you should see your doctor and have it looked at."



Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.





