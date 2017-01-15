Two women of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ arrested for multiple theft, fraud charges

Some big changes are on the way for Broadmoor Elementary School in Baton Rouge.More >>
Some big changes are on the way for Broadmoor Elementary School in Baton Rouge.More >>
Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department and area business leaders held a public meeting Tuesday night aimed at improving community policing and also making the downtown experience better for everyone who lives and works within the city.More >>
Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department and area business leaders held a public meeting Tuesday night aimed at improving community policing and also making the downtown experience better for everyone who lives and works within the city.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday that city-parish debris removal crews are set to begin picking up eligible flood debris located in the rights-of-way along state highways.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday that city-parish debris removal crews are set to begin picking up eligible flood debris located in the rights-of-way along state highways.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are once again taking up a measure that would provide a chance at parole for certain offenders convicted of first or second degree murder.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are once again taking up a measure that would provide a chance at parole for certain offenders convicted of first or second degree murder.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a string of armed robberies.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a string of armed robberies.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>