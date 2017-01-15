Man killed in trailer explosion after attempting to light cigarette

A trailer exploded after a Baton Rouge man, remodeling from flood damage, attempted to light a cigarette. The explosion left the man dead.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has confirmed the victim is Jason McNemar, 44.

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a trailer fire a little before 2 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived on scene, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

According to officials, McNemar was living in the trailer while remodeling his house from flood damage. Neighbors say he ran to one of their homes after the explosion, telling them the trailer exploded when he attempted to light a cigarette. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital, suffering from severe burns. McNemar died from his injuries Monday afternoon. An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the explosion, but say a propane leak is likely.

The fire completely destroyed the trailer and damaged the two houses it was parked between.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.