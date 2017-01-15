Strip mall containing several businesses damaged in fire; cause undetermined

Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department and area business leaders held a public meeting Tuesday night aimed at improving community policing and also making the downtown experience better for everyone who lives and works within the city.More >>
Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department and area business leaders held a public meeting Tuesday night aimed at improving community policing and also making the downtown experience better for everyone who lives and works within the city.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday that city-parish debris removal crews are set to begin picking up eligible flood debris located in the rights-of-way along state highways.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday that city-parish debris removal crews are set to begin picking up eligible flood debris located in the rights-of-way along state highways.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are once again taking up a measure that would provide a chance at parole for certain offenders convicted of first or second degree murder.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are once again taking up a measure that would provide a chance at parole for certain offenders convicted of first or second degree murder.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a string of armed robberies.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a string of armed robberies.More >>
A large crowd attended the annual Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) Expo Tuesday.More >>
A large crowd attended the annual Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) Expo Tuesday.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.More >>
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.More >>
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.More >>
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Police say a man shot and killed three people on the streets of downtown Fresno on Tuesday, shouting "God is great" in Arabic during at least one of the slayings and later telling police that he hates white people.More >>
Police say a man shot and killed three people on the streets of downtown Fresno on Tuesday, shouting "God is great" in Arabic during at least one of the slayings and later telling police that he hates white people.More >>
Bryanna Reasonover was about to head toward her 1-year-old, Korey, when a daycare worker told her, “Oh, Korey is so knocked out. I changed his diaper and he didn’t even wake up,”More >>
Bryanna Reasonover was about to head toward her 1-year-old, Korey, when a daycare worker told her, “Oh, Korey is so knocked out. I changed his diaper and he didn’t even wake up,”More >>
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.More >>
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.More >>
A toe-curling video shows the discovery of a long, black, slimy worm that had never been seen alive by scientists.More >>
A toe-curling video shows the discovery of a long, black, slimy worm that had never been seen alive by scientists.More >>